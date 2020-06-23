3 Arrests Made in Attempted Bank Robbery in Burkeville

Early Friday morning, June 12, 2020, Sheriff Billy Rowles reported an attempted robbery at the Sabine State Bank in Burkeville, Texas. According to Sheriff Rowles, around 1 a.m. Friday morning the Newton County Sheriff’s Office received a report of two trucks backed up to the ATM machine at the Sabine State Bank. Officer Blueitt of the Newton Police Department and Deputy Cargill with the Sheriff’s Office responded to the call. Officer Blueitt spotted one of the vehicles and followed the suspect’s truck into a driveway and the two subjects ran into the woods around the Shankleville area. Chief Deputy Cynthia Hall called the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Department to use their tracking dog to help locate the subjects. According to Sheriff Rowles, once they arrived, they struck a trail and Derrick Finley of Silsbee and Dreshun Joseph of Orange were arrested. They are currently being held at the Newton County Jail. Since their arrest, several officers from the surrounding area have questioned Finley and Joseph. It seems they may have been involved in other local crimes.

After reaching out to the community with a picture of a third person of interest on June 16, 2020, Adrien Vontoure of Orange, Texas was identified and arrested in Orange on Monday morning, June 22. Finley and Joseph have a bond of $100,000 and are being held in the Newton County Jail. We learned of Vontoure’s arrest at press time and that he is being held in the Orange County Jail. This case is still being investigated. Stay tuned for more details as they become available.