Levi Hopson Wins Grand Champion Steer in Newton County Livestock Show

Well, the results are in and the Livestock Show and Auction was a great success in Newton County! We spoke with Newton County Fair Board secretary, Holly Hopson and she said they were so delighted with how it all turned out this past weekend. She shared that the early numbers are around $135,000 which was great, considering the potential affect of COVID-19 to local businesses. She said, “The board is thrilled that our young people were able to show and sell their animals as many other areas have not been able to do that.”

She also wanted to express the fair association’s great thanks to all those that supported the youth of Newton County in the show and auction. Congratulations to all the exhibitors in the show!