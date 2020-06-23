NHS Graduation Details For June 26th

By Michelle Barrow, Newton ISD Superintendent

Newton High School will hold their graduation service on Friday, June 26th at 8:00 p.m. Graduates will be given 8 tickets for each of their families. The commencement ceremony will be held at Singletary Stadium. In order to practice social distancing, the seniors will sit with their backs to the scoreboard end of the field and will be facing the 50-yard line. Both sides of the stadium will be open for seating.

By scheduling the graduation in the later part of June, NISD had hoped the district would not have to limit guests. Due to the Texas Education Agency’s graduation requirements that are still in place, the district is unfortunately having to limit guests. Thank you for your understanding during this time. Congratulations Seniors 2020! We are proud of you!