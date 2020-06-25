Arrest Made in Newton County for Possession of Child Pornography

We received a report from Newton County Sheriff Billy Rowles around 11:30 this morning of an arrest in Newton County. According to the Sheriff’s report, shortly after 8:00 this morning, a search warrant was executed on Private Road 6008 in the Bon Wier area. The subject was arrested with 5 counts of possession of child pornography. Officers from the NCSO and the Attorney General Child Exploitation Unit executed the warrant. The subject is currently in the Newton County Jail awaiting formal arraignment. More details to come as the investigation continues. Stay tuned to newtoncountynews.net for more information.