Bon Wier Man Arrested for Possession of Child Pornography

| | 0

Newton County Sheriff Billy Rowles reported to us that around 8 a.m. Thursday morning, June 25th, a search warrant was executed on Private Road 6008 in the Bon Wier area.  Gary Harley Johns, Jr., age 51, of Bon Wier, Texas was arrested with 5 counts of Possession of Child Pornography.  Officers from the NCSO and the Attorney General Child Exploitation Unit executed the warrant.  Newton County Precinct 3 Justice of the Peace, Mike Greer, arraigned Johns.  He was charged with 5 counts of Possession of Child Pornography.  The bond was set at $50,000 for each charge for a total bond of $250,000.  He is currently being held at the Newton County Jail.

Posted in Top Stories

Leave a Comment