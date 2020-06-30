Educator Receives Unforgettable Gift

Students presented NHS Agriculture teacher Daniel Odom with a very special buckle after graduation Friday night. Some “top notch” young men gave him a Lifetime Impact Educator Buckle. Top notch were Mr. Odom’s words to describe these young men that he has had the honor of working with in the past few years.

They told him you have helped us earn buckles for our work and now it’s your turn. The inscription on the buckle says, “Advisor and Friend”. Odom was absolutely thrilled to receive such an honor. His words were, “I may never strike it rich being a school teacher, but days like today make it seem like I am.” Congratulations Mr. Odom and well done guys!