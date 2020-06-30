NHS Celebrates Graduation

Photo by Heather Foster

Newton High School held their commencement exercise Friday night at Singletary Stadium and some very happy seniors celebrated the closing of one chapter for the opening of a new one! Both sides of the stands in Singletary Stadium were open in order for guests to observe social distancing. The humidity was high, but so was the excitement in the air. Both Valedictorian, Whitney Gipson and Salutatorian, Andrew Fountain brought motivational speeches that reminded their classmates of their value and their commission in this life.

Gipson quoted the late former head coach, W.T. Johnston in reminding her audience to “keep their eyes on the cross”. He share this quote many times with his students and friends. This class is ready to move forward into a bright future with the support of their families and friends. May God bless the Class of 2020!