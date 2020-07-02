Deputy at Newton County Sheriff’s Office Tests Positive

Thursday, July 2, 2020

11:00 a.m.

We just spoke with Sheriff Billy Rowles and he informed us that one of his deputies has tested positive for Covid-19. He said they are acting very cautiously and carefully as they move forward. Many of his deputies were tested on Wednesday night in Beaumont and those tests all came back negative. More will be tested today at 12:30. He was concerned, but confident that their department will get through this difficult time. He told us that the courthouse was sanitized on Wednesday night and that his office, the jail, and their vehicles, were being sanitized today. While they are moving through the process, Jasper Sheriff’s department is helping them with 911 calls. He said he appreciated people’s patience and understanding with them during this time. They also appreciate prayers for his deputy to have a quick recovery.

Photo credit: Karyn Lobb