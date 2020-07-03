Judge Weeks Signs Exemption Form for Mask Requirement
Governor Greg Abbott’s latest order requires Texans living in counties with more than 20 cases of Covid-19 to wear a face covering over the nose and mouth while in a business or other building open to the public. Newton County Judge Kenneth Weeks has filed the exemption form signifying that Newton County does not have more than 20 active cases of Covid-19. This would exempt residents from having to wear masks or face coverings in public in Newton County. Currently Newton County has 6 active cases as of July 2, 2020. It seems that at the present time only Newton and Tyler Counties would be exempt. We will keep you posted as we are informed. Exemption Form App
Stay Safe!
2 Comments
Do you have to a paper statement saying you live in Newton County
Hi Elizabeth, You wear a mask in other counties that have different Covid-19 numbers. You are only free to go without in Newton County. (Right now) As numbers increase it may become necessary.
Thank you,
Shawn Wilkerson