Judge Weeks Signs Exemption Form for Mask Requirement

Governor Greg Abbott’s latest order requires Texans living in counties with more than 20 cases of Covid-19 to wear a face covering over the nose and mouth while in a business or other building open to the public. Newton County Judge Kenneth Weeks has filed the exemption form signifying that Newton County does not have more than 20 active cases of Covid-19. This would exempt residents from having to wear masks or face coverings in public in Newton County. Currently Newton County has 6 active cases as of July 2, 2020. It seems that at the present time only Newton and Tyler Counties would be exempt. We will keep you posted as we are informed. Exemption Form App

