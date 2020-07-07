Lightning Believed To Cause House Fire

Around 4:00 p.m. on Friday, July 3, 2020, the Newton Volunteer Fire Department was called out to Fairpark Lane to the home of Coach Wayne Carter of Newton.

We spoke with Coach Carter and he said that the electricity had gone out during the thunderstorm with a lot of lightning. When the power came back on, he didn’t hear the fan come on in the other room. When he checked on it he saw a fire in the wall above the piano. Coach Carter and Captain Melanie Bowman both agreed that lightning must have hit the house and started the fire. Carter suffered minor injuries trying to put the fire out. He was so appreciative of the quick response of the fire departments. Captain Melanie Bowman said the home was a total loss and there was no insurance. She wanted to thank both Trout Creek and Bon Wier Fire Departments for assisting at the scene.