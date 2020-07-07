Mobile Test Collection Coming To Newton

A Mobile Test Collection will be held on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at the Newton County Fair Grounds from 8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. You will be screened to see if you have fever and/or chills; cough (dry or productive); fatigue; body aches/muscle or joint pain; shortness of breath; sore throat; headaches; nausea/vomiting/diarrhea; nasal congestion; loss of taste and/or smell.

Register 24 hours before test date or register on site. Call 512-883-2400 or visit txcovidtest.org.