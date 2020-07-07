Newton Food Share Requires Masks For Customers

The Newton Food Share will be open this Thursday, July 9, 2020, for the regular distribution to qualified customers and those impacted by COVID-19. They will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for people whose last names begin with the letters A through K.

Because of the recent increase in COVID-19 numbers in East Texas, their customers are required to wear a face covering of some kind. There will be NO exceptions; a mask, scarf, bandana, etc. They consider the distribution of food important, but only if it is done safely. Please help us pass the word along.