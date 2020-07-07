Region 5 ESC Names Barrow as Superintendent of the Year

Region 5 Education Service Center is pleased to announce its regional winner for TASB’s 2020 Superintendent of the Year, Michelle Barrow of Newton ISD. Ms. Barrow has served as superintendent there for the past five years.

Ms. Barrow has exhibited exemplary and visionary leadership toward improving student performance, which is the very mission of the award. She was chosen for her strong leadership skills, dedication to improving the quality of education in Newton ISD, and her commitment to public support and involvement in education.

Region 5 is very proud of Ms. Barrow and her accomplishments! Please join us in recognizing her for this very prestigious award. Congratulations to Ms. Michelle Barrow and Newton ISD!