Newton County Has Surpassed Limit

Due to the increase in positive COVID-19 cases, Newton County has now surpassed the limit under the Governors Order GA-29, exceeding the 21 infected persons. Therefore, as of today, July 9, 2020 the Governors Order requiring people within the County to wear a protective facial covering when inside a commercial entity or other building or space open to the public, or when in an outdoor public space, wherever it is not feasible to maintain six feet of social distancing from another person not in the same household is now in effect for Newton County.