Lane Closures Beginning July 14 on FM 2991
We received a report from the Texas Department of Transportation that beginning Tuesday, July 14th through early August expect alternating lane closures along FM 2991 due to road repairs. 7 a.m.- 6 p.m.
Take a few extra minutes to be on time! Stay safe out there.
