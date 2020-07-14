Newton Man Injured In Single Vehicle Crash

Around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 9, 2020, the Texas Department of Public Safety received a report of a single vehicle crash on State Hwy. 87 North in Newton County. The accident took place just north of FM 1414. The initial investigation indicated that a Dodge Caravan was traveling southbound on 87 at an unsafe speed and lost control of the vehicle running off the roadway striking several trees.

DPS reported that the driver was 42-year-old, Richard Adams of Newton. According to Trooper Stephanie Davis, Adams was stabilized and transported by medical helicopter to an area hospital with serious injuries. The report stated that Adams was not wearing a seatbelt and there were no other people in the accident. Trooper Davis said the investigation is ongoing and there are no other details at this time.