New Start Date for NISD

The Newton ISD Board of Trustees voted Monday night to move the start date for the 2020-2021 school year for students to Tuesday, Sept. 8th. Students will still be offered face to face or traditional school and the option to do online learning. Registration packets will need to be turned in by July 30th at the Administration Office drop box in order for the district to make plans for students. A new school calendar will be developed soon. Teachers will have training in August and more information will be available over the next week. The board also voted to pass a resolution stating that students who participate in extracurricular activities must attend face to face or traditional school. We are waiting to hear details about the upcoming sports season from UIL.