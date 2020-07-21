Runoff Election Results

Photo by Heather Foster

The 2020 Runoff Election was held July 14, 2020 at the unofficial results are in.

Locally, Danny Bentsen received 71% of the vote, defeating Jimmy Walker for Commissioner Precinct #1. We spoke with Danny Bentsen and he said he is very excited to see good things come to Newton County in the days ahead. With years of service to the county, he is eager to get started as a commissioner on January 1st. He wanted to make sure that voters know how honored he is to have won the election and that he is going to work hard to maintain the highest integrity as he continues to work for the people of Newton County.

In the race for the 9th Court of Appeals – Chief Justice, Scott Golemon received 50.4% of the vote while Jay Wright received 49.6% of the vote. We spoke with the Secretary of State’s office and this race is not official because it is to close.

On the Democratic ballot, Mary “MJ” Hegar beat Royce West with 52% of the vote in the race for a senate seat.