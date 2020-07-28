COVID-19 Testing Site August 1st & 2nd

Newton County Judge Kenneth Weeks announced on Monday morning that a COVID-19 testing site will be held again in Newton on August 1st and 2nd. They will be taking registration at texas.curativeInc.com/welcome. The United States Air Force will be conducting the testing site and they expect to be extremely efficient in their testing. The test is a mouth swab and the results will be available in 5-7 days. Before testing you will be screened to see if you have: fever and/or chills; cough – dry or productive; fatigue; body aches or muscle or joint pain; shortness of breath; sore throat; headaches; nausea/vomiting; diarrhea; nasal congestion; loss of taste and/or smell. The testing site will be located at 1015 Court Street (Newton County Fairgrounds) Newton, Texas 75966.