New Start Date for NISD

Courtesy Michelle Barrow, Superintendent

The Newton ISD Board of Trustees voted last Monday night to move the start date for the 2020-2021 school year for students to Tuesday, September 8. Students will still be offered face-to-face or traditional school and the option to do online learning. Registration packets will need to be turned in by July 30 at the Administration Office drop-box in order for the district to make plans for students. A new school calendar will be developed soon. Teachers will have training in August and more information will be available over the next week. The board also voted to pass a resolution stating that students who participate in extracurricular activities must attend face-to-face/traditional school. UIL decided there will be no change for the start of Fall sports for the Class 1A-4A schools. Football, volleyball and cross country will start practice Monday, August 3, 2020.