Special Session to Discuss Social Distancing in Newton County

A special session of the Newton County Commissioners Court will be held on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at 10 a.m. One of the topics on the detailed agenda will be in accordance with Governor Greg Abbott’s Disaster Declaration on the COVID-19 pandemic regarding social distancing rules with six feet spacing. The judge would like for citizens to know that seating is limited, but the public is invited to attend via live streaming. The link for the meeting is at the county website: co.newton.tx.us.