TAN Healthcare Coming to Newton For More COVID-19 Testing

Courtesy Joe Miller

The Newton Food Pantry volunteers come into contact with hundreds of people in the area on a routine basis. While we try to operate in the safest way requiring masks and physical distancing, we are concerned that someone might be COVID-19 positive. TAN Healthcare brought a mobile medical van to the Newton Food Share on July 22, 2020, and tested volunteers from the Newton Food Share, Burkeville Food Share, the hughes Center, and personnel from the Senior Center, who had not already been tested by the State of Texas.

The event went so well that TAN is going to come back to test others who are interested. The system works better if people pre-register. To do so, call 409-926-9529 and ask to be registered for COVID-19 testing at the Newton Food Share. There will be a limit of 25 people on Thursday, July 30, 2020.