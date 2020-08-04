Judge Weeks Speaks Out on COVID-19 Numbers & Recent Testing Site in Newton County

Judge Kenneth Weeks is encouraged by COVID-19 numbers falling in the county. He is very thankful that Newton County’s citizens are taking the health threat seriously. We spoke with Judge Weeks on Monday morning and he was happy to report that the active cases fell from 24 last week to 15 this week, and the recovery number was up from 52 to 71. He said that although the active number is below 21, the waiver request will only be made when the active number stays below 21 for 30 consecutive days. He did share that when that goal is met, he will gladly make the request.

Weeks said the testing site at the fairgrounds was successful this past weekend and that 108 people came out for testing. The last testing site had 290 people come for testing in just one day. He was thankful they were able to offer the site to Newton County residents. Judge Weeks tested negative for COVID-19 last week and is back in the office and going strong. He was out of the office and working from home as a precautionary measure because a county employee had tested positive. He shared in a statement, “I’m so glad to be back in the office, and in full swing getting things done for Newton County.”