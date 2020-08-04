Newton ISD Awarded Grant for Jobs Training Program

Good news for NISD! They have been selected by the Texas Workforce Commission for a grant that will support training in high-demand occupations. The school district will receive $282,851 to purchase and install equipment for 79 students that will assist in training for advanced welding jobs consisting of welder, cutter, solder and brazer. TWC announced the award on Friday with 40 other grants to learning institutions across Texas. The total amount given was $8,261,090 in funds through the Jobs and Education for Texas (JET) program.