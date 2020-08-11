Mystery Seeds in Newton County

By Emilee Gerngross

Well, what other hand can 2020 deal us? How about mystery seeds from China! If you are like me, when you first heard this headline you kind of scratched your head a little bit. Why would anyone be sending mystery seeds to random people in the United States? Unfortunately, I really don’t have a great answer for the WHY but I do have some information on what to do if you receive these “mystery seeds”.

If you happen to receive any mysterious packages in the mail, especially those containing seeds then these are the steps you should follow:

The US. Department of Agriculture (USDA) urges anyone who receives an unsolicited package of seeds to mail those seeds to the location listed below for your state. Instructions for Mailing Seed Packets: Place the unopened seed packet and any packaging, including the mailing label, in a mailing envelope. If the seed packets are open, first place the seeds and their packaging into a ziplock bag, seal it, and then place everything into the mailing envelope. Please include your name, address, and phone number so that a State or Federal agriculture official can contact you for additional information, if needed. The mailing address is USDA-APHIS-PPQ, Houston PIS, Attn: Alejandro Gammon Officer in Charge, 119581 Lee Road, Humble, Texas 77338.

Please see more in this week’s Newton County News!