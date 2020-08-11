Search for Missing Man Moved to Newton County

According to Sheriff Billy Rowles, the Newton County Sheriff’s Department was contacted by the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office about a missing person. Rowles said that according to a tip, the man may have been taken to Bon Wier and foul play may have been involved in his disappearance. The Newton County Sheriff’s Office joined with the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office, DeRidder Police Department, and many volunteers searching the area throughout the weekend. According to Sheriff Rowles, the search resumed Monday morning. Rowles deeply appreciates all those that have helped and are helping with the search.