The Legacy Continues …

Photo and Article by Heather Foster

After delays and setbacks, Newton Eagles football officially got underway last Friday. Coach Drew Johnston said that he was encouraged by player turnout and the effort that was given by everyone. Admitting they are a young team with only 7 seniors returning, Johnston is optimistic about his team. “They’re young, but they’re going to be fine. I like what I’m seeing out of these players.”

Pictured is Senior quarterback, Nate Williams handing off to sophomore running back, Tyler Porter at Friday’s practice.