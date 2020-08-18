Chief Jackson Gives Practical Tips to Protect Belongings

As the quarantine eases in Newton County and families are heading back to school, criminals are taking advantage of folks not being home. We spoke with City of Newton PD Chief Jackson about the recent increase of thefts in the city of Newton. He said there are practical things we can do to protect our belongings.

Lock your stuff up. Don’t make it easy for thieves to walk away with your belongings. Neighbors watch for one another. Watch for suspicious behavior and communicate with your neighbors. Put in motion lights. Motion lights are a great deterrent to crime.

Chief Jackson said as we are watchful and vigilant, together we can maintain a safe community. Have a safe and happy back to school!