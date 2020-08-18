Eagles Football Heating Up

Photo and story by Heather Foster

The August weather isn’t the only thing keeping things hot in Newton. The Eagles are heating things up around Singletary Stadium and with the intrasquad scrimmage held this past Friday, they are one step closer to seeing “an opponent in a different colored jersey”, Head Coach and Athletic Director, Drew Johnston said. Of the in-house scrimmage, Johnston said that over-all he thought the boys got after it pretty good. “I saw things we could definitely work on, and I saw a lot of good things as well.”

Newton’s Offensive Coordinator, Tabor Westbrook, has a weapon in De’Anthony Gatson in the backfield who looks stronger, quicker, and faster this season, and considering all of the accolades of recognition, and D1 offers for Gatson, we must remember he is only a junior. His physicality on the football field is evident, but the focus and intent of this young player should be underscored as well. Westbrook said of his offense as a whole, “I thought the guys coming back with experience played well. Execution will come, but we moved around fast, and that’s a good sign. We have a lot of talent; we need more experience, and that will come.”

Newton will host the first and only scrimmage of the season this Thursday at 5:00 p.m., where the Eagles will finally get to, as Johnston said, see different colored jerseys. First off, Buna Cougars blue.