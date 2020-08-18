Sheriff Reports Body Found in Newton County

Photo by Mike Lout

The identify of a body found on Monday morning around 11:30 a.m. in Newton County has not been identified. Sheriff Rowles said, “We cannot confirm this is the Louisiana man (Jimmy Box) who was reported missing on August 2, 2020 pending an autopsy report.”

According to Sheriff Rowles, a top led the search to Newton County in the Bon Wier area and around the Sabine River. The sheriff said that law enforcement believes foul play is suspected in the case. The body was found off of County Road 4075 in the Bon Wier area.

Beauregard Parish’s Chief Detective, Sylvester Denmond reported to us that 5 people were arrested as persons of interest in the Jimmy Box case. According to Sheriff Rowles, his department joined with the Newton Police Department, Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Department, the DeRidder Police Department, the Texas Rangers, the Louisiana State Police and many volunteers spending countless man hours combing the area for the last week. Sheriff Rowles stated that the investigation is ongoing and that all the law enforcement entities listed above are actively involved in this investigation. Stay tuned for more details as the story develops.

Pictured left to right: Beauregard Parish Chief Detective Sylvester Denmond and Sheriff Mark Herford along with Newton County Sheriff Billy Rowles at the location where a body was recovered off County Road 4075 in Northeast Newton County on Monday, August 17, 2020.