NEWTON COUNTY SHERIFF REPORTS STANDOFF IS OVER

Sheriff Billy Rowles reported to us that as of 6 a.m. Friday morning the standoff has ended in the Gist Community in Southern Newton County. According to Sheriff Rowles, around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, August 20th, his department received a call saying that a disturbance, with an assault, had taken place off of County Road 3136 in the Gist community. When a deputy arrived on scene, shots were fired warning the officer. Two subjects were at the residence. One of the subjects acted as if he was going to blow up a tractor and began to set it on fire. The deputy called for assistance. As backup began arriving, the subjects began shooting at the officers. The standoff continued through the night. At 5 a.m. officers from Newton, Jasper, and Orange County Sheriff’s offices, DPS, and the Texas Rangers were still on scene. The Sheriff said the standoff ended at 6 a.m. after one of the subjects came out of the house surrendering. The other subject was taken from the residence and transported by ambulance to a Beaumont hospital to be treated for gunshot wounds. Rowles said the wounds did not appear to be life threatening. The subject that surrendered was transported to the Newton County Jail where he will be processed and formally arraigned. The identity and bond amount will be available after the arraignment. Stay tuned to newtoncountynews.net for more information as it becomes available.