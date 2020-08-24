JNEC Warns of Dangers During Coming Storms

Public Announcement on TROPICAL DEPRESSION Marco and TROPICAL STORM LAURA

Safety Precautions

Jasper-Newton Electric Cooperative is monitoring Tropical Depression Marco and Tropical Storm Laura for any potential impact to our service area. JNEC encourages our members to have a family emergency preparedness plan and supplies for any emergency that may arise from this potential weather event. JNEC will continue to closely monitor both weather events and make necessary preparations to insure power restoration to our members should power outages occur.

Downed Power Lines

Assume that any downed power line is “live.” If power lines are lying on the ground or dangling near the ground, do not touch the lines.

•Notify your utility company or local law enforcement authorities as soon as possible.

•Do not attempt to move or repair the power lines. If you can, stay nearby to warn others away from the downed line.

•If you’re inside a car in contact with a downed line, stay put! You can safely use a cellular phone to call for help. Never drive across a downed power line.

•If someone is electrocuted by contact with a downed line, don’t touch the person.

Call 911 for help immediately.