JUDGE WEEKS DECLARES MANDATORY EVACUATION AS OF 5 P.M. TUESDAY

MANDATORY EVACUATION IN EFFECT AS OF 5 P.M. TUESDAY EVENING FOR NEWTON COUNTY

At 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday morning, Judge Kenneth Weeks declared a Declaration of Disaster as Hurricane Laura approaches the coastline of Texas. The window for storm force winds is Wednesday evening to Thursday afternoon. A Mandatory Evacuation for Newton County is in place by 5 p.m. Tuesday, August 25, 2020. Judge Weeks asks folks to take every precaution as the storm approaches.

Hurricane Laura is predicted to be Cat 3 by landfall according to the National Weather Service. High winds and flying debris are always the danger in hurricanes along with potential flash flooding.

Locations in Newton County that are expected to be affected:

Newton, Bon Wier, and Burkeville. Peak wind forecast- 55-70 mph with gust up to 95 mph.

Window for Tropical Storm force winds: Wednesday evening until Thursday afternoon.

Your Response to the Potential Danger:

Plan: Plan for extreme winds. Cat 3 Hurricane force winds

Prepare: Prepare to protect life and property.

Act: To Move to a safe shelter before the wind becomes hazardous.

MANDATORY EVAC

CLICK ON MANDATORY EVAC FOR THE JUDGE’S ORDER