STANDOFF- One Man in Custody, the other in the Hospital

Sheriff Billy Rowles reported to us that as of 6 a.m. Friday morning the standoff ended in the Gist Community in Southern Newton County.

According to Sheriff Rowles, around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, August 20th, his department received a call saying that a disturbance, with an assault, had taken place off of County Road 3136 in the Gist Community. When a deputy arrived on scene, shots were fired warning the officer. Two subjects were at the residence. One of the subjects acted as if he was going to blow up a tractor and began to set it on fire. The deputy called for assistance. As backup began arriving, the subjects started shooting at the officers. The standoff continued through the night.

At 5 a.m. officers from Jasper SWAT, Orange SWAT, DPS Special Response Team, and DPS SWAT were still on scene. The Sheriff said the standoff ended at 6 a.m. after Rickie Williamson II came out of the house surrendering. The other subject was taken from the residence and transported by ambulance to a Beaumont hospital to be treated for gunshot wounds. Rowles said the wounds did not appear to be life threatening.

Rickie Williamson II surrendered to the police and was transported to the Newton County Jail where he was later arraigned. Rickie Williamson II was charged with aggravated assault against a public servant, which is a 1st degree Felony. His bond was set at $1,000,000. He also had a probation violation for violation of a protection order and his bond was set at $2,500 for that offense. The second subject remains in the hospital at this time. Stay tuned to newtoncountynews.net for more information as it becomes available.