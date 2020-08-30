Boil Water Advisory Continues in Newton

Public Boil Water Notice

August 28, 2020

BOIL WATER NOTIFICATION

FOR ALL CITY OF NEWTON WATER CUSTOMERS

AND

FOR ALL EAST NEWTON WATER SUPPLY CUSTOMERS

Due to conditions that have occurred, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has required our water system to notify City of Newton customers of the need to boil their water prior to consumption.

To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and making ice should be boiled and cooled prior to use. The water should be brought to a vigorous, rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes. In lieu of boiling, you may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source.

When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the water system officials will notify you that the water is safe for consumption. Instructions to discontinue boiling will be issued in the same manner as this notice.

If you have any questions concerning this matter, you may contact Shane Couey or City Hall at 409-379-5061.

Utility Officials