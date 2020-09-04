DEEP EAST TEXAS RECOVERY UPDATE

Update from DEEP EAST TEXAS ELECTRIC

As of 5 PM Thursday, September 3rd, DETEC has 1,123 outages remaining.

Jasper County: 0

Nacogdoches County: 0

Newton County: 758

Panola County: 0

Sabine County: 365

San Augustine County: 0

Shelby County: 0

If you are still without power, please let us know by calling 1-800-392-5986. For prompt service, please locate the 6 digit number on your meter to report. If you are unable to locate it, please know the telephone number and name associated with your account.

Below are our estimations for restoral times:

Newton and Sabine County should be restored by Monday, the 7th.

Please keep in mind that these are estimates. It is our goal to fulfill these estimates and our hope that we can provide power sooner than anticipated.

If anyone in the home is dependent upon electricity for medical needs, it is advised that they seek an alternate location until power is restored.

If you encounter a downed line, always consider it live and dangerous. Do not get near the line or attempt to move or cut trees off the line. Please report all downed lines and outages by calling 1-800-392-5986. For prompt reporting, please have the telephone and meter number associated with your account available.

Deep East Texas Electric Cooperative has restored power to over 24,000 members since Hurricane Laura made landfall. At the peak of the storm, DETEC reported 25,474 outages across the 8 county system.

Brittney Ford

Director of Communications & Member Services

Deep East Texas Electric Cooperative, Inc.

PO Drawer 736 – 880 TX Hwy 21 E – San Augustine, TX 75972

Office: 936-229-4000 ext. 3907

Toll-Free: 1-866-392-2547 ext. 3907