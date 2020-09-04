JNEC Reports Progress on Day 7

Update from Thursday, September 3, 2020 at 8 p.m.

JNEC Restoration Team – Day Seven Progress

Hurricane Laura made landfall at 1 am near Cameron, Louisiana, Thursday morning, August 27, 2020, about 35 miles east of the Texas border as a Category 4 hurricane with 150 mph winds. The damage from Laura caused major destruction across JNEC’s service area, while leaving more than 21,100 members without power.

Jasper-Newton Electric Cooperative has restored power to more than 18,000 meters, leaving approximately 2,923 meters without power. Crews are concentrated in the hardest hit areas, Deweyville, Northern Orange County, Newton, and Bon Wier, which total about 2,600 meters without power. JNEC crews are responding to individual outages in areas where power has been restored. If you are still without power, please contact JNEC to report your power outage. We appreciate your patience and understanding during this crisis.

Downed Power Lines

Assume that any downed power line is “live.” If power lines are lying on the ground or dangling near the ground, do not touch the lines. Notify your utility company or local law enforcement authorities as soon as possible. Do not attempt to move or repair the power lines. If you can, stay nearby to warn others away from the downed line.

Phone Lines and Outage Reporting

With severe weather of this magnitude, phone lines can get very busy. Rest assured, Jasper-Newton Electric Cooperative has crews prepared to restore co-op members’ electric service as quickly and safely as possible.