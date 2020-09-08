They Called in the Calvary

100% POWER RESTORED TO CITY OF NEWTON

After the devastation of Category 4 Hurricane Laura, there is light at the end of the tunnel. Literally… light. Administrator Donald Meek reports to us that as of Saturday evening power is restored to the city of Newton. He did say that there are a few folks that do not have power, but that is due to needed repairs on their side of the meter. Meek gave us an update on the city’s recovery process and is very glad to report that now 100% of the city’s power has been restored. Linemen came from all over the state to help in the restoration process working 16 hours a day to get things back together. The city employees have put in endless hours restoring utilities and removing trees and debris from streets and roadways.

He said that downed trees and debris damaged many water lines in the city, but the water system is back up in Newton. The East Water supply is now up and running as well. Meek wanted to let city customers know that debris pick up is ongoing. He is asking folks to place all vegetation debris at the street or roadway. (brush only) The regular trash pick up will resume this week on a regular schedule, except for Labor Day, which will be picked up on Tuesday.

Meek has been impressed with how quickly the city workers and linemen have been able to restore utilities. He said, “We have a lot of work ahead, but we are making headway for sure. They have accomplished a great deal with very little sleep.” He said he appreciates residents being patient, “We are working as fast as we can.”