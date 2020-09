Newton County Judge, Kenneth Weeks signed an order to lift the curfew in Newton County following the hurricane that caused such destruction. According to the assessments of the Newton County Emergency Management he felt it necessary and reasonable to lift the order for Newton County. The curfew began on August 27, 2020 at 10 p.m. and the order to lift was effective at 12:00 p.m. on September 9, 2020.