Electric Arc Kills Man Cleaning up Debris on 1414

Around 1:30 p.m. the Newton County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call about a man that had passed out on FM 1414. The accident took place halfway between Hwy. 87 N and Hwy. 63 East. Deputies, first responders, and an ambulance were immediately dispatched to the call. Upon arrival, Burkeville First Responders were performing CPR on the man. Witnesses said that the man was working for a debris removal company from out of state. While working in the area, a lift boom was struck by an arc from an electrical line a few feet away. The boom was grounded but the electrical charge is believed to travel through the boom to the crew’s truck and trailer nearby. The victim was touching the trailer. He was pronounced deceased by Justice of the Peace, Mike Greer. An autopsy has been ordered. The man’s identity has not been released at this time so that next of kin is notified. Our prayers go out to his family.