Giving Back to their Hometown

Some very kind neighbors from League City remember the devastation of Hurricane Harvey all too well and wanted to do something to help Newton County as it recovers from the aftermath of Hurricane Laura.

They came bringing gifts, a trailer load of supplies for all those looking to recover. Rakes, shovels, food, wheel barrows, and more. Contact us here at the paper if you need help. They are working with the Newton Volunteer Fire Department to help an the disaster relief of Newton County.

The friends and family of Ronnie and Tomye Mitchael of Newton are responsible for these donations. Pictured with Ronnie and Tomye (Keel) Mitchael are – Pam Powell Mitchael, Paige Mitchael Worthington, and Tommy Cash. Shauncey and Melanie Smith Bowman of the Newton Volunteer Fire Department received the donations in behalf of NVFD. The donors are wanting to come back and serve with more clean up, so please contact us here at the newspaper if you are still needing assistance and we will help get the information to the NVFD.