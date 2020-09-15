Neighboring Rivals Square Off

Story by Jon Meek; Photo by Heather Foster

The week began with a scheduled game against the Kirbyville Wildcats, that by Tuesday was canceled due to complications from the COVID-19 virus, which has plagued many high school football teams this season. This left yet another vacancy in Newton’s schedule, after missing two games already due to Hurricane Laura. Head Coach Drew Johnston was ready to take whatever steps to ensure his Eagles had a week #3 matchup. The Jasper Bulldogs, which is a bigger school and brutal rival of Newton, needed a game after WOS was forced to cancel due to hurricane damage. Coach made the call to Coach Barbay and Jasper vs. Newton was on for Friday night.

At the half it was Jasper 422 and Newton 14. Not much would change in the second half and Newton ended up losing to Jasper 63-20.

The Eagles will travel to West Orange Stark this Friday with the game beginning at 7:30 p.m.

For more on this story, get a copy of this weeks “NEWS”!