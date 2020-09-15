Sheriff Rowles Warns Local Scam Alert – Big Money Mailout!

If you’ve ever heard the saying, “If it seems too good to be true, it usually is.” Well, this is just that – in the form of an $8,996.19 check that came in the mail to Sheriff Billy Rowles. (Wrong guy to try to fool.) He knew it was fishy instantly.

Recently he received a check from a McCor Management Corporation, Inc. out of Edmont, AB? Where in the world?

Sheriff Rowles wanted to warn residents of the constant barrage of scams through the mail, and on our phones. He said these criminals are determined. They will tell you a loved one is in need of money and encourage you to send money quick. They will stop at nothing. He urges residents do not believe them. This can be very dangerous for you financially. If you have any questions or need help with suspicious calls or mail, please call his office. He does not want you to become a victim of these crimes.