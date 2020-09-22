Miss Newton Queens Crowned

Photo by Heather Foster, Courtesy of the Miss Newton Pageant

The Miss Newton Pageant held their annual scholarship pageant on Saturday, September 19, 2020. The pageant is normally held in June but was delayed until late August due to COVID-19 and then delayed again when Hurricane Laura tore through the area. The 2019 Queens relinquished their titles to crown a brand new royal court.

Back row, from left to right is Alexah Hartsfield Young Miss; Rylee Luna Teen Miss; Jaci Dougharty Miss Newton; and Madelyn Foster Tween Miss. Front row, from left to right is Elizabeth Ellis Miss Newton Sweetheart; Brielle Hall Baby Miss; Ka’mari Holloway Tiny Miss, and Harper Odom Little Miss Newton. Congratulations to the 2020-2021 Miss Newton Queens!