Newton Eagles Determined to Fly

Photo and story by Heather Foster

Two things that stood out at Friday night’s game against West Orange Stark were number 1 – the score and number 2 – the score with a never give up attitude. The Eagles used each gain or loss on either side of the ball as a teachable moment. There were no hung-down heads and each player was wearing that purple with the pride that’s required out of a Newton Eagle.

Coach Drew Johnston had said earlier in the day, that they were doing more than just coaching, they were teaching.

This season they are teaching a young team about the X’s and O’s but also above the love of the game, the love of being one team, and the appreciation of never quitting.

The coaches on the sidelines were telling the players that they were doing a good job, despite the score.

The Eagles lost to West Orange Stark 70-0.

