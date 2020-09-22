Road Rage Leads to Shooting at ATV Park

The Newton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred at the Sabine ATV Park in Burkeville. According to Sheriff Rowles, just before 2 p.m. Saturday, a man drove by another ATV in an unsafe manner and “road rage” ensued. During the argument, a weapon was fired striking one of the men. First responders responded to the scene and the victim was flown to St. Elizabeth in Beaumont. The latest on his condition is that he is stable after undergoing surgery. The shooter was taken to a nearby hospital by private vehicle to receive medical care. No names have been released. Stay tuned to newtoncountynews.net for more information as it becomes available.