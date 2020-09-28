Big Arrest in Mail Theft in Newton County

Sheriff Billy Rowles reported to us that they had recently received reports of mail theft in the Bleakwood, Call, Bon Wier, and the Trout Creek area. He told us that they received a big tip with enough information for a search warrant that led to an arrest. Sheriff Rowles told us that they have recovered over $50,000 in checks, credit cards and debit cards. The suspect is in jail and has a great deal of charges both federal and state. More information is coming out so stay tuned to newtoncountynews.net as the story unfolds.

Sheriff Rowles wants to thank Chief Deputy Cynthia Hall, City of Newton Police Chief Will Jackson, and Deputy Sonny White for a tremendous job solving this crime.