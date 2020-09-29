Boil Water Notice By Editor | September 29, 2020 | 0 The City of Newton has issued a boil water notice for customers south and east of Hwy 87. The areas affected are between Loop 505 South and Loop 505 North ending at 220 Davison Street. Posted in Top Stories Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Eagles Take Flight Against The Lions September 29, 2020 | No Comments » Christmas in September September 29, 2020 | No Comments » Homecoming Parade Cancelled September 29, 2020 | No Comments » Big Arrest in Mail Theft in Newton County September 28, 2020 | No Comments » Fire Destroys Home on Kings Chapel Road September 28, 2020 | No Comments »