Christmas in September

By Burkeville Head Coach Eric Williams

The kids and staff are so excited and appreciative of the support of the CommUNITY! Mr. Alfred Spikes called and spoke with Coach Williams about what the team needed as far as uniforms, shoes, etc. Coach Williams told him that shoes may be an issue. Mr. Spikes replied, “Say no more! Just get me the sizes as soon as you can!”

Even since the order has been placed Mr. Spikes has still been calling me to pick my brain on what the team needs. We are just so grateful for what you and your family has already done! Thank you!

Special thanks to Alfred Spikes, Clifton Mattox, Jacquise Spikes, Kwame Spikes, Spikes Kennels & Spikes Kennels Cane Corso.

