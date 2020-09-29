Eagles Take Flight Against The Lions

Story by Jon Meek; Photo by Heather Foster

The Newton Eagles were finally at home Friday, in more than just one way. The Eagles offense came home and it showed often on Friday night at Singletary Stadium.

Newton came out on offense first, but the Lions shut down the Eagles’ first possession by forcing a 3 and out. The Eagles lined up to punt. Antjuan Weaver mishandled the snap and scrambled for the ball. He recovered but lost yards and the Eagles turned the ball over deep into their own territory. The Eagles defense didn’t look worried through. They stopped Kountze and forced them to try a 30-yard field goal. It was no good and Newton got the ball back, a trend that would continue throughout the game.

Newton went on to dominate their first district contest of 2020 with the score 72-7, making the Eagles 1-2 and 1-0 in District.

The next game will take them to Anderson Shiro, then we’re back home to face a new and improved New Waverly team.

Get out and support the Newton Eagles! Purple Pride Never Dies!